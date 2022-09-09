Around the Web Watch: Rainbows appear over Buckingham Palace as crowd gathers to mourn Queen Elizabeth II’s death As Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of the monarch, crowd gathered outside witnessed the unusual sight. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Rainbow at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/qHNJMcj5UH— Andy Lines (@andylines) September 8, 2022 A rainbow was spotted over Buckingham Palace as people mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth who died this afternoon. Video: Zuhal Demirci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/4LVT7tzkfP— Forbes (@Forbes) September 8, 2022 As the flag is lowered to half mast over Windsor Castle an incredible rainbow appears over the castle, for a few minutes and then just like that it was gone…. pic.twitter.com/nOIQCAxWQQ— Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) September 8, 2022 A double rainbow over the Thames pic.twitter.com/Bi0mGLIWyp— Claire Ellicott (@ClaireEllicott1) September 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. queen death