'Modi's suit was worth 10 lakh': Congress leader after BJP tweets on Rahul Gandhi's T-shirt price Supriya Shrinate displayed pictures of expensive products she claimed were used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Scroll Staff An hour ago Supriya ma'am ripped apart BJP's hypocrisy. @SupriyaShrinateBonus: Anjana Om Kashyap is in the front row. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/9CIvp0tQAS— Spirit of Congress✋ (@SpiritOfCongres) September 9, 2022 Bharat, dekho! pic.twitter.com/UzBy6LL1pH— BJP (@BJP4India) September 9, 2022 अरे... घबरा गए क्या? भारत जोड़ो यात्रा में उमड़े जनसैलाब को देखकर।मुद्दे की बात करो... बेरोजगारी और महंगाई पर बोलो।बाकी कपड़ों पर चर्चा करनी है तो मोदी जी के 10 लाख के सूट और 1.5 लाख के चश्मे तक बात जाएगी।बताओ करनी है? @BJP4India https://t.co/tha3pm9RYc— Congress (@INCIndia) September 9, 2022