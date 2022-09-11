A video of an 11-year-old boy tied to a tree by two men, one of them a priest, in Madhya Pradesh has appeared on social media. According to India Today the boy was accused of taking some of the almonds offered to the deity at Siddhayatan Jain temple in Sagar district of the district.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter. A case has been registered against the priest on the basis of a complaint lodged by the boy’s father, The Times of India reported. Both men have been booked under the IPC and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the report added.