Watch: Acceptance speeches from Emmy Awards '22 as Zendaya, Jennifer Coolidge win top honours

'Abbott Elementary' star Sheryl Lee Ralph broke into song as she became the second Black woman to win best supporting actress in a comedy series.

I'm so happy for Jennifer Coolidge. Whoever thought she'd just leave with Hit the Road Jack severely misjudged that decision pic.twitter.com/9qcQFmzGWn— Jorge (he/him) (@motoridersd) September 13, 2022

Sheryl Lee Ralph blew the roof off the #emmys with this speech! pic.twitter.com/MFJzIqxBWC— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 13, 2022

Zendaya's speech for winning 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series' at the 2022 Emmy Awards! pic.twitter.com/LWb59LK3fP— Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) September 13, 2022

jason sudeikis accepting his emmy with a shaky and teary voice being very emotional is something so precious. i will cry. pic.twitter.com/25Kynv1inM— jo ⚡️ (@lassoleil) September 13, 2022

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES WINNER MATTHEW MACFADYEN pic.twitter.com/n4AaHMnbvK— 🏆 #MATTHEWSWEEP 🏆 (@tomwambsgays) September 13, 2022

Lee Jung-jae takes home his first #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Squid Game! 🏆Watch the #Emmys on NBC and @PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/EkvGuvhXPl— NBC Entertainment (@nbc) September 13, 2022