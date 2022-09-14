Around the Web Watch: Indigenous Australian news anchor demands apology from the British monarchy for colonialism Narelda Jacobs of Studio 10 said Aboriginal people shouldn't be criticised for refusing to mourn the Queen’s death. Scroll Staff An hour ago A very personal share on @Studio10au to help us understand another perspective. https://t.co/NzfM6ALyCc— Narelda Jacobs (@NareldaJacobs10) September 11, 2022 Also Watch: Queen Elizabeth’s death celebrated with champagne on live television in Argentina We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Australia colonialism queen