Viral Video Watch: Fireball streaking across the night sky spotted in Scotland and Northern Ireland The UK Meteor Network investigated hundreds of reports and they believe the object was 'space debris'. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Wow the comet tonight #comet #asteroid #meteor pic.twitter.com/jQ5YFvmhHL— SineadLang♥ (@Sinead_Lang_x) September 14, 2022 Not very often a meteor flys past your house, this was Saltcoats! #meteor pic.twitter.com/47LWEYqWn3— mark rae (@rae_1986) September 14, 2022 Meteor spotted hurling through the night sky over northern England / southern Scotland.#meteor #astronomy pic.twitter.com/z8iep3Aael— MetWatch (@MetWatchUK) September 14, 2022 have i just seen a meteor fly over Johnstone?? pic.twitter.com/lPK14hTzxl— dn (@dannynellx) September 14, 2022 BREAKING 🚨: Large meteor spotted burning up over Scotland and Northern Ireland pic.twitter.com/EpqXvpeZd4— Latest in space (@latestinspace) September 15, 2022