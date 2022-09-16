Around the Web ‘Used force to calm them down’, says BDO in Bihar after being caught on camera assaulting two men Khagaria BDO Akhilesh Kumar defended himself saying the two men ‘hurled abuse at police and other staff’. Scroll Staff 38 minutes ago खगड़िया -जो पीट रहे हैं वो BDO साहेब है,व्यवहार तो गुंडे जैसा है।#अफशरशाही #Bihar pic.twitter.com/Tu5mHBDNEc— Mukesh singh (@Mukesh_Journo) September 15, 2022 Khagaria,Bihar| Video of BDO Akhilesh Kumar beating 2 youth goes viralRuckus near RTPS counter. 2 youth pushed,hurled abuses at police&other staff.Upon enquiry,a youth held my collar,abused me,could've hit me. I used force to calm them down:BDO A Kumar(Pics 1,2,3:viral video) pic.twitter.com/iyIUSB2Uxz— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bihar Violence