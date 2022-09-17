Viral Video Watch: Wild elephant strays into corridors of army school in Narengi, Guwahati The Forest department safely guided the animal back into the jungles of the Amchung Wild Life Sanctuary. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Look who's come for classes today...This wild Jumbo entered the Army Public School and moved around the school corridors for long. Video from Narengi , Guwahati #Guwahati #Viral #armypublicschool #elephant #wildlife pic.twitter.com/8A3R7jf5RO— Shivam Chaudhary🇮🇳 (@SHIVAM706) September 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Guwahati Elephant School