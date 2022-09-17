Viral Video Watch: An emotional David Beckham queues up for 12 hours for a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin Beckham was one of the many mourners in the long line to see Queen Elizabeth’s coffin lying in state in London’s Westminster Hall. Scroll Staff Sep 17, 2022 · 02:00 pm Emotional David Beckham bows his head to the Queen after queueing close to 12 hours to pay his respects. pic.twitter.com/IYCsFKdO4r— HRH Prince William, Prince Of Wales ➐ (parody) (@HRH_William_) September 16, 2022 David Beckham says he queued for 12 hours to "celebrate the amazing life of our Queen"https://t.co/dS7cuiwQ3K pic.twitter.com/mv2YcuSIC5— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. queen UK celebrities