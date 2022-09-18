Around the Web ‘We have to pay for your parade?’ King Charles III heckled by man over UK’s energy price crisis ‘While we struggle to heat our homes we have to pay for your parade. The taxpayer pays £100 million for you, what for?’ Scroll Staff Yesterday · 12:16 pm "While we struggle to heat our homes, we have to pay for your parade..."Charles confronted by a member of the public about the cost of living crisis pic.twitter.com/yl19KjTBKc— Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) September 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. king UK