Protestors throw off hijabs after death of Iranian woman arrested by 'morality police' Women in Iran took to streets to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after alleged police brutality for not wearing the hijab properly. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Iranian women removing their hijabs in protest and chanting 'death to the dictator' at the funeral of 22yr old woman who was killed after being arrested for breaking the hijab rule. These women are simply inspirational! pic.twitter.com/JereUlsiW8— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) September 17, 2022