Around the Web Watch: Two leopards caught on camera climbing a tree, panic in Maharashtra village The forest department was alerted by the villagers of Sangvi in Sinnar taluka, who installed trap cameras in the area, according to ‘The Maharashtra Times’. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago सिन्नर तालुक्यातील सांगवी गावातील शांताराम विठोबा घुमरे यांच्या शेतातील नारळा च्या झाडा वरती चढताना दोन बिपटे. pic.twitter.com/ntTOhJ35cM— Amol Gorde (@gorde_amol) September 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. leopard animals