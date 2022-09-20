Around the Web Caught on live TV: Australian news anchors mistake British PM for ‘minor royal’ at Queen’s funeral Australian news presenters Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw of Channel 9 struggled to identify UK Prime Minister Liz Truss during their live broadcast. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago 'Who's this? Hard to identify. Maybe minor royals, local dignitaries, it's hard to say. Oh...that's Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister' pic.twitter.com/hthg9onFXE— Oliver Brown (@oliverbrown_tel) September 19, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UK prime minister queen