Viral Video Watch: Passengers on flight to Hawaii surprised with free ukuleles and in-flight class The ukulele is widely used in Hawaiian music. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago imagine you go on a plane and leave with a ukulele?@guitarcenter and @SouthwestAir brought me on the best flight ever pic.twitter.com/rQOOPyydA0— aryy (@aryyzona) September 18, 2022 We teamed up with @guitarcenter to surprise a flight full of Customers flying out of Long Beach with a ukulele and a lesson. By the time they arrived in Honolulu they were pros. pic.twitter.com/XsEx10sRJK— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 20, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music plane