Around the Web Watch: Russians come out in protest after President Putin orders first military draft since WWII More than 1,300 demonstrators were arrested as they protested against the call-up of military reservists. Scroll Staff 43 minutes ago Old Arbat, Moscow. Chants of "no war." pic.twitter.com/bXWeKzcmz9— Michael Weiss 🌻🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@michaeldweiss) September 21, 2022 Шествие в Москве против войны. Храбрые, лучшие! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/njAHbSAiOp— Соболь Любовь (@SobolLubov) September 21, 2022 In #Moscow, #Russia, the police are detaining protesters against the mobilisation at an unauthorised #protest rally taking place tonight. Expect indiscriminate detentions, of both demonstrators and bystanders. pic.twitter.com/84UXMQViJk— Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) September 21, 2022 Женщины скандируют «Жизнь нашим детям!» #нетвойне pic.twitter.com/xty7HwFMdd— Соболь Любовь (@SobolLubov) September 21, 2022 Footage from a packed police van in Moscow tonight. It’s a wonder that despite the vast political exodus in recent months, many dissenters remain. pic.twitter.com/tlqF4fTWFk— Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) September 21, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Russia protest war