Around the Web Watch: Traffic disrupted, streets under water after torrential rain in Delhi and Gurugram The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert on expected rainfall. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago I love the rains, but this is taking it a bit too far!! Welcome to #rains in #Gurugram and clogged roads! @TOIGurgaon pic.twitter.com/TOnbFWsekv— Nidhi Wali (@NidhiWali) September 22, 2022 It's not a river, it's #Gurugram pic.twitter.com/AAFPpo0rYE— Vishal (@vgupta752) September 23, 2022 I need to re-analyse my decision to shift back to #gurugram . No development at all since i left this fcuking city (worst city ever) First of all i like water but not an overflowing sewer water and secondly I don't know swimming. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zcFZEi4aMS— Rajat Saxena (@Rajat_me) September 23, 2022 National Highway 8 near Hero Honda Chowk, Gurugram, India. #DelhiRains #Rain #NCR #waterlogging #Gurugram #Noida #Haryanarains pic.twitter.com/dgnn2qehrA— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) September 23, 2022 Thanks to #Delhi-government for helping me one day off road through #Gurugram thanks to @ArvindKejriwal for this beautiful opportunity. I travelled from Kerala for such an amazing experience. #Delhirains #monsoon #Gurugram #rains #ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/ZSlQrJxc5C— Nithin K L (@nithinkl_) September 22, 2022 First monsoon rain in Gurugram and the roads became rivers. The situation will become terrible if it continues overnight #Gurugram #Waterlogging pic.twitter.com/VXwDtAkGcR— Shashikant Maheshwari (@shashikant_Mahe) September 22, 2022