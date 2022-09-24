Around the Web ‘I would rather die in India than in China’: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama The Dalai Lama was speaking to youth leaders in his residence in Himachal Pradesh. Scroll Staff An hour ago Dalai Lama: “At the time when I die, I prefer dying in India. India is surrounded with people who show love, not artificial something. If I die surrounded by Chinese officials, too much artificial. I prefer dying in India - free democracy.”pic.twitter.com/dLuwo7nmXr— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 22, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dalai Lama buddhism