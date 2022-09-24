Around the Web ‘Blackly comic, really artful’: What Hilary Mantel (1952-2022) told BBC about her favourite novel The British author, who died on 22 September 2022, at the age of 70, revealed that ‘Good Behaviour’ by Molly Keane was her favourite book. Scroll Staff 29 minutes ago Dame Hilary Mantel, author of the best-selling Wolf Hall trilogy, has died aged 70. Known for her historical novels, she won the Booker Prize twice.Back in 1990, on Speaking Volumes, she was asked to recommend one of her favourite books... pic.twitter.com/DaXoixkTO3— BBC Arts (@bbcarts) September 23, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hilary Mantel Books Author