We went to the Thoppur AIIMS Madurai site … we found nothing . #MaduraiAIIMS pic.twitter.com/9CBxHEs6Mt — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) September 23, 2022

404 Error: AIIMS Madurai not found | Congress' Manickam Tagore interview https://t.co/3MCvaWXkkX — TheNewsMinute (@thenewsminute) September 23, 2022

A day after BJP national president JP Nadda said, “Ninety-five per cent of the work at AIIMS Madurai has been completed”, Congress’ Villupuram MP Manickam Tagore and CPI(M)’s Madurai MP Su Venkatesan visited the site on Friday to fact check the progress on the project.

Posting a video of his site visit at Austinpatti near Madurai, Congress MP Manickam Tagore declared that the land barren with no buildings. “Madurai and Tamil Nadu will never forget the betrayal of JP Nadda on AIIMS Madurai,” he said.

Tagore told The News Minute that even the board which claimed that the land belongs to AIIMS Madurai had gone missing.

Earlier, Nadda said the medical facility at Thoppur would provide 250 ICU beds and that the hospital would soon be inaugurated.