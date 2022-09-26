Around the Web Watch: Passenger has cardiac arrest at Chennai Airport, CISF jawan saves him with CPR CISF jawan’s intervention during the medical emergency allowed enough time for the man to be shifted to hospital. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Service to Humanity-Beyond the mandate#CISF personnel saved the life of a pax who fell unconscious due to cardiac arrest @ Chennai Airport. He was administered CPR which improved his pulse rate & was shifted to hospital.#PROTECTIONandSECURITY@HMOIndia@MoCA_GoI@AAI_Official pic.twitter.com/IlGpxOVrbL— CISF (@CISFHQrs) September 25, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. heart attack treatment