Watch: Sister of man killed in anti-hijab protests in Iran cuts her hair on his grave in defiance

Women across Iran have been cutting their hair in protest against the death of a woman in police custody after she was arrested for the way she wore her hijab.

Scroll Staff
An hour ago

در مراسم خاکسپاری جواد حیدری، از کشتهشدگان اعتراضات به قتل #مهسا_امینی، خواهر او موهایش را بر مزار برادرش کوتاه میکند. pic.twitter.com/g3lg4fUsqq— +۱۵۰۰تصویر (@1500tasvir) September 25, 2022