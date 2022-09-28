Play

Three students of LD Arts College in Ahmedabad were caught on camera threatening the principal and vandalised his office when he summoned them after receiving several complaints for bullying and misbehaving with female professors.

The students in question allegedly misbehaved with a few women professors and female students in the campus, according to ETV Bharat. They reportedly also harassed students in class with knives, and locked woman teacher with 30 other students in a classroom recently, the report added. The students are on the run.