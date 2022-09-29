Around the Web ‘Women’s rights is human rights’: Author Marjane Satrapi on young Iranians wanting democracy The ‘Persepolis’ author said the new generation of Iranians have rejected any ‘sexist’ or ‘patriarchal’ ideas and want a ‘change in system and regime’. Scroll Staff An hour ago "Persepolis" author Marjane Satrapi explains how young Iranians feel about the current unrest in their country: "They want democracy...The biggest enemy of democracy is the patriarchal culture." @amanpour pic.twitter.com/0KGipjBExs— Amanpour and Company (@AmanpourCoPBS) September 27, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. iran women hijab