Caught on camera: Thieves hold garment store owner at gunpoint and rob his shop in Baghpat, UP The thieves ran away with cash and other valuables. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago CCTV visual of armed robbery at a garment store in UP's Baghpat. One of the owners can be seen pinned on ground at gun point. The assailants decamped with cash and other valuables. Inputs by @parasindiatv pic.twitter.com/cMkRodGEep— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 29, 2022 #baghpatpoliceथाना छपरौली क्षेत्र में आज लगभग रात्रि 9:30 बजे एक दुकान के अंदर चद्दर लेने के बहाने 3 लड़कों द्वारा लगभग ₹25000 की लूट की गई। इस संबंध में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया जा रहा है। घटना के संबंध में अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक महोदय द्वारा दी गई बाइट। pic.twitter.com/Jv93RMxgtF— Baghpat Police (@baghpatpolice) September 28, 2022