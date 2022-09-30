Viral Video Caught on live TV: Cameraman rushes to help people fleeing from Hurricane Ian Channel 7 cameraman Glen Ellis was on a live broadcast with reporter Tim Lester when he rushed to help some people walking through the flooded streets. Scroll Staff An hour ago In dramatic scenes, a Channel 7 cameraman has dropped his camera to assist people fleeing fierce winds and rising waters as Hurricane Ian smashes the US state of Florida.#Sunriseon7 pic.twitter.com/e9bk6wsWgr— Sunrise (@sunriseon7) September 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. US storm