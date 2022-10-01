Around the Web Caught on camera: Two thieves on motorcycle snatch mobile phone from man in UP’s Sahibabad The Sahibabad police have launched an investigation. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago @ghaziabadpolice - कृपया सूचनार्थ एवं आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु।— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) September 30, 2022 दिनांक 29.09.22 की घटना हैं,जिसके सम्बन्ध में थाना साहिबाबाद पर अभियोग पंजीकृत हैं । घटना के अनावरण हेतु टीमें गठित की गई हैं ।— GHAZIABAD POLICE (@ghaziabadpolice) September 30, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UP crime