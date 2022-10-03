Around the Web Watch: Afghan women from Hazara community protest on the streets after suicide bombing in Kabul A suicide attacker blew himself up at an educational centre on September 30, killing 20 people. Scroll Staff 35 minutes ago Afghanistan’s Tragedy:The body of Nazanin Kazemi, who was killed in a suicide attack on the Kaj educational center in the west of Kabul, was taken to her birthplace, Jaghori district. Nazanin had come to Kabul from Ghazni province to follow her education.#StopHazaraGenocide pic.twitter.com/m90mxEcGcn— Abu Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) October 2, 2022 What bravery from girls in Bamyan. Remember when girls protesting were detained in Bamyan? #StopHazaraGenocide https://t.co/hWruyfQ4X6— Dr. Melissa Chiovenda (@MelChiov) October 2, 2022 Women march in #Kabul condemning suicide attack on Kaj Academy. They marched from inside of University of Education and Training to Pul-e Sokhte and from there to Dasht-e Barchi. The Taliban suppressed the demonstration by air-shooting & arresting protestors.#StopHazaraGenocide pic.twitter.com/oGce16ejz7— Khadim Hussain Karimi (@khadim_karimi) October 1, 2022 Brave Afghan women out on the streets again, demanding their basic human rights !#StopHazaraGenocide pic.twitter.com/eoNPTLvNqz— dukht_hazara(دخت هزاره) (@dukht_hazara) October 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Afghanistan Taliban Education Kabul Protest