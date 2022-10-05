Around the Web Watch: Policeman steals mangoes from fruit shop, blissfully unaware of being caught on CCTV A case has been registered in Kottayam, Kerala. Scroll Staff An hour ago When @TheKeralaPolice was #caughtoncamera stealing mangoes...The incident happened in Kanjirappally, Kottayam.The accused has been identified as PV Shihab, a Civil Police Officer posted at Idukki AR Camp.#CCTV #theft #keralapolice pic.twitter.com/CqT3y8ESID— Bobins Abraham Vayalil (@BobinsAbraham) October 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kerala Police crime