Around the Web Watch: Environmental activists interrupt UK PM Liz Truss's speech at Tory conference in Britain The eco-activists from Greenpeace were removed from the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham after disrupting Truss's first speech as party leader. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Greenpeace protesters interrupt Liz Truss' first Conservative Party conference speech as UK prime minister and are removed by security https://t.co/etmJsRrRwU pic.twitter.com/ICY302jpmi— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 5, 2022