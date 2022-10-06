Around the Web Watch: 70,000-square-feet Hindu temple blending Indian and Arabic architectures inaugurated in Dubai The temple joined seven churches and a gurudwara in the ‘Worship Village’ in the Jebel Ali area. Scroll Staff 8 hours ago Hindu Temple Dubai - a sprawling new 70,000 sq feet place of worship opens in Jebel Ali. It is a celebration of strong India UAE ties and large Indian population. The area has 7 churches and one gurudwara and is fondly called Worship Village. A testament to Dubai’s inclusiveness pic.twitter.com/cIv9wtbhmy— Amin Ali (@aminali83) October 4, 2022 On the eve of #Dussehra the grand new Hindu temple in #Dubai is set to get its grand opening today, fulfilling a decades-long Indian dream!#JaiShreeRam 🚩🙏 pic.twitter.com/i9NKBXE3iH— P!YU$H S (@SpeaksKshatriya) October 4, 2022 Grand Hindu Temple in Dubai Inaugurated on Tuesday by @uaetolerance and Indian Envoy to UAE @sunjaysudhir @IndembAbuDhabi @news18dotcom pic.twitter.com/Mo1lgrT6Cz— Shalinder Wangu (@Wangu_News18) October 5, 2022 Here is a timelapse of Hindu temple that will be inaugrated in Dubai later today. pic.twitter.com/7PlnhzYVfa— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) October 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dubai temple