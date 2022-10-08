Viral Video Watch: That moment when a snake tried to enter a moving car with a family inside Caught on camera in the Chon Buri province of Thailand. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A family in Thailand got the scare of their lives when a giant snake appeared outside their car window in the middle of a drive. Luckily, a helpful stranger pulled their own car over to help shoo the snake away with a cloth. pic.twitter.com/WnoHu5D0n5— NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Snake Viral videos Thailand