Play
Elizabeth Strout, author of "Oh William!"
Play
Shehan Karunatilaka, author of "The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida"
Play
Alan Garner, author of "Treacle Walker"
Play
Percival Everett, author of "The Trees"
Play
NoViolet Bulawayo, author of "Glory"
Play
Claire Keegan, author of "Small Things Like These"