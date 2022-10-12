Viral Video Watch: Comedian Sumedh Shinde imitates Bollywood singers performing top English hits Sumedh Shinde mimics Sonu Nigam, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, SP Balasubrahmanyam and others. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago I am from the generation of Mtv and Channel V and was always very fascinated by these songs , hence i made this interesting concept 3 years ago , hope even you guys will like it 😊International pop songs by Bollywood singers 😉👇Sonu Nigam & Abhijeet bhattacharya pic.twitter.com/ZKanhPL5dO— Sumedh Shinde (@sumedhcaddy) October 11, 2022 & Kumar Sanu 😊 pic.twitter.com/hGJBtJPVmk— Sumedh Shinde (@sumedhcaddy) October 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. mimicry music