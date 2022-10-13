Around the Web ‘Oh dear,’ King Charles III is heard saying as he meets UK Prime Minister Liz Truss ‘Back again. Dear oh dear. Anyway,’ the monarch was heard muttering while meeting the prime minister at Buckingham Palace. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago NEW VIDEO: King Charles holds the first of his weekly audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss. It happened today at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/VibppWrT8C— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 12, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Britain king prime minister