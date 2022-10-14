Around the Web Watch: Indian Army gives assault dog Zoom hero’s farewell after it succumbed to injuries Zoom sustained fatal injuries during an anti-terror operation in Anantnag in Kashmir. Scroll Staff 8 minutes ago Army today paid rich tribute to Army Canine Warrior 𝐙𝐨𝐨𝐦, who was grievously injured on 10 Oct 2022. @SpokespersonMoD @NorthernComd_IA @ChinarcorpsIA @diprjk@PIBSrinagar@OfficeOfLGJandK #IndianArmy @adgpi #Canine pic.twitter.com/zftZ1dNE6H— PRO Defence Srinagar (@PRODefSrinagar) October 14, 2022 #IndianArmy expresses heartfelt condolences on the death of Canine Hero ZOOM, who made the supreme sacrifice in line of Duty. https://t.co/BR3I0f0cC4— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) October 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. dogs animals army