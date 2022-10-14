Around the Web ‘The government is not running a Zomato service’: UP District Magistrate tells flood-affected people Ambedkar Nagar DM Samuel Paul was talking to villagers about government facilities at the flood relief camp, NDTV reported. Scroll Staff An hour ago You will stay at home and expect us to deliver there? The government is not running Zomato service: UP's Ambedkar Nagar District Magistrate Samuel Paul M. Video via @sengarlivepic.twitter.com/YccvDwQX5a— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 13, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UP Flood