Watch: Parkour athletes move around Paris switching off shop signs at night in a bid to save energy This parkour collective tries to reduce light pollution and curb energy consumption. These parkour athletes walk the streets of Paris after closing time, keeping an eye out for storefront signs they believe are wasting energy. Paris has an ordinance that requires stores to turn off their lights from 1:00 am-6:00 am, but many stores disregard the order. pic.twitter.com/zAVVdQD4jC— NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 15, 2022