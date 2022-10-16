Around the Web Watch: Leicester mayor says communal tensions in UK city have ‘roots in the Indian subcontinent’ Leicester mayor Sir Peter Soulsby has ordered an enquiry into the recent disturbances. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Q: Are you talking about Hindutva?A: YesThe mayor of Leicester, Sir Peter Soulsby, paints a familiar picture of those “influencing” the violence in his city: “ideologies that have their roots in the Indian subcontinent”. @Channel4News @darshnasoni pic.twitter.com/GLJj4eNX47— churumuri (@churumuri) October 15, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UK violence hindutva