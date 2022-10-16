Around the Web Watch: Large snake found inside school bus in Uttar Pradesh, rescued by forest officials Caught on camera in Raebareli. Luckily, there were no children on the bus. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A python rescued from a school bus in Raibareli district of #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/H49s4nQ33p— Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) October 16, 2022 #रायबरेली स्कूल बस में निकला विशालकाय अजगर, कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद वन विभाग की टीम ने किया रेस्क्यू, स्कूल बस में नहीं सवार था कोई छात्र.#Raebareli #ViralVideos #Python #Snake pic.twitter.com/Z9ifu9GKaP— Ashish Mishra (@AshishMisraRBL) October 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. snake Uttar Pradesh