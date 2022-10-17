Around the Web Watch: Iranian athlete competes without hijab, defying country’s diktat for female players Representing Iran at the Asian Climbing Competitions finals in Seoul, Elnaz Rekabi took a stand as anti-hijab protests in her country intensify. Scroll Staff An hour ago In a historic move, Iranian athlete Elnaz Rekabi who represented Iran at the Asian Climbing Competitions finals in Seoul, competed without hijab, disobeying the Islamic Republic's restrictions for female athletes. pic.twitter.com/KvxE5NoQLi— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) October 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. iran women hijab