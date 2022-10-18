Around the Web Watch: Young man tied to motorcycle and made to run behind it for not returning a loan He was dragged for over two kilometres on the roads of Cuttack, Odisha before being rescued. Scroll Staff An hour ago Odisha youth tied to scooter, dragged on streets for not paying borrowed money.#Cuttack police swung into action and detained two accused in connection. Though the exact time of the incident is yet to be ascertained, the police said it took place on #Sunday evening.#Odisha pic.twitter.com/AeXZ3Ic6VA— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) October 18, 2022 The victim Jagannath Behera knew the accused and had borrowed Rs 1,500 from them. He failed to return the money timely. The accused tied him to their scooter and dragged him for over 2 kilometres. We are investigating the matter: Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra pic.twitter.com/GC5uxRzeoL— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video Odisha