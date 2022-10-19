Viral Video ‘You can have a guess’: Britain’s King Charles’ response when a child asked his age The king of England will celebrate his 74th birthday next month. Scroll Staff 27 minutes ago First joint engagement for the King and Queen Consort in London with a visit to youth organisation @ProjectZeroWF1 King Charles keen to have a quick chat with primary school children about school lunches and school holidays on the way in pic.twitter.com/6fWx0iXV7P— Rhiannon Mills (@SkyRhiannon) October 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UK celebrities