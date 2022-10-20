Around the Web Watch: Policeman saves life of protesting farmer with CPR in Andhra Pradesh The IPS officer’s intervention during the medical emergency on Gammon Bridge ensured enough time for the farmer to be shifted to hospital. Scroll Staff An hour ago #APPolice timely response saves life of a Farmer during #MahaPadayatra:The Inspector of Police,#Rajamahendravaram while performing duties on #Gammon Bridge during the Maha Padayatra organized by #AmaravatiFarmers,noticed a person collapsed on the Bridge.(1/3) pic.twitter.com/5aAEsNKsRL— Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) October 18, 2022 #DGP Shri K.V Rajendranath Reddy, IPS appreciates the timely response of @EGDISTPOLICE while discharging duties & bringing back the life of a person.(3/3)#WeServeWithPrideAndCare #Rescue— Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) October 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. police farmers