Around the Web ‘You are already changing the world’: Activist Malala Yousafzai to protesting Iranian women ‘It is every woman’s right to choose for themselves’. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago To the young women of Iran who are in the streets to demand freedom and safety: You are already changing the world with your courage.To everyone else: Share their stories to help keep this movement alive.Zan! Zendigi! Azadi!Women! Life! Freedom!#MahsaAmini #FreeIran pic.twitter.com/lsyiKJUhdB— Malala (@Malala) October 21, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Iran Protest