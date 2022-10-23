Around the Web ‘You are already changing the world’: Activist Malala Yousafzai to protesting Iranian women ‘It is every woman’s right to choose for themselves’. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago To the young women of Iran who are in the streets to demand freedom and safety: You are already changing the world with your courage.To everyone else: Share their stories to help keep this movement alive.Zan! Zendigi! Azadi!Women! Life! Freedom!#MahsaAmini #FreeIran pic.twitter.com/lsyiKJUhdB— Malala (@Malala) October 21, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Iran Protest