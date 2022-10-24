Around the Web Environmental activist Licypriya Kangujam, 11, had her phone snatched during live video in UP Kangujam was shooting a video about the environment before Diwali in Greater Noida when her phone was snatched by thieves on a motorcycle. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Licypriya Kangujam, the 11-year-old climate activist was robbed of her phone when she was recording her first Facebook live on a road in Greater Noida, India. pic.twitter.com/7lMq54OKLF— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 23, 2022 Hello @noidapolice!It's very urgent. My mobile phone was just snatched away (10 minutes ago) by two bike borne thieves while I was going live on my facebook in front of the Bellana Street market, Greater Noida, Sector 16B opposite Nirala Aspire. Kindly help me! 🙏 😭— Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) October 23, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UP crime activist