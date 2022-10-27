Around the Web Watch: Five exotic animals smuggled from Thailand seized at Chennai airport by Customs officials Five dwarf and common spotted Cuscuses were found concealed inside checked in luggage. Scroll Staff 4 hours ago On 23.10.22, Custom officers seized/detained 5Nos. of Dwarf and Common spotted Cuscus concealed inside check-in baggage from a pax who arrived from Bangkok. All the Cuscus were deported to Thailand as advised by AQ authorities. Pax arrested@cbic_india pic.twitter.com/PDew3FxmVy— Chennai Customs (@ChennaiCustoms) October 25, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Chennai Customs animals