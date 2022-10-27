Around the Web Watch: Thousands flock to Mahsa Amini’s grave in Saqqez, Iran to mark 40 days after her death Iranian security forces clashed with participants in the memorial meeting. Scroll Staff An hour ago stunning video coming out of iranin mahsa amini’s hometown of saqez, thousands ignore govt road closures to walk to her gravesite40 days after her death in the custody of iran’s morality policepic.twitter.com/u6EvbGQtjw— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 26, 2022 A procession that tells story of #Iran uprising: Thousands & thousands defy regime threats, walk to Mahsa Amini’s gravesite in Saqez, marking 40 days since her death. The spark that ignited the movement is not going away: pic.twitter.com/EZfbVAt8Lh— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) October 26, 2022 More than 100,000 mourners attending #MahsaAmini’s 40 days after death ceremony at her grave site, who had died at the hands of Iranian regime’s so-called morality police. Protests in Iran refuse to end. pic.twitter.com/5s7CTO1OjV— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) October 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Iran Protest women