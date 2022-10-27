Around the Web Watch: Rishi Sunak’s first answer to an MP’s question in Parliament after becoming UK prime minister Sunak responded to Opposition criticism of Suella Braverman's return as Home Secretary. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago ब्रिटेन पार्लियामेंट में हर हफ्ते प्रधानमन्त्री बिना किसी पूर्व नोटिस के विपक्ष के प्रश्नों का जबाव स्वमं देते हैं.....और भारत में?टेलीप्रॉम्पटर बाबा जिंदाबाद! pic.twitter.com/WEMMZ6pUAL— Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) October 27, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rishi Sunak UK politics