Why did Zimbabwe and Pakistan fans exchange barbs and memes on social media after Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by just one run in a thrilling match at the ICC T20 World Cup in Perth on Thursday, October 27?

In a (partly) good-humoured way, several Zimbabwe fans saw this as vindication for Pakistan’s having sent its Mr Bean lookalike, Asif Mohammad, to perform in the African country in 2016. Back then, the comedian who masqueraded as the popular comedic character Mr Bean – made famous on screen by the English actor Rowan Atkinson – earned less than rave reviews.

In fact, even before Zimbabwe’s match with Pakistan, fans had been demanding revenge.

As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you...#ZIMVSPAK — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

After Zimbabwe’s win, the country’s president Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa tweeted his congratulations and suggested Pakistan send ‘the real Mr Bean’ next time.

What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons.



Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim 🇿🇼 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 27, 2022

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif tweeted his repartee.

We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back :)



Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today. 👏 https://t.co/oKhzEvU972 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 27, 2022

Eventually, the performer Asif Muhammad himself tweeted a video response. Dressed as Mr Bean in the legendary brown suit and holding a teddy bear, he said, ‘I Love You Zimbabwe’.